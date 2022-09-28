

Books set in Oregon

Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in Oregon from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

– Rating: 4.20 (689,266 ratings)

– Author: Ken Kesey

– Published: January 1, 1962

– Genres: Classics, Fiction, Psychology, Literature

The Wild Birds

– Rating: 3.95 (303 ratings)

– Author: Emily Strelow

– Published: March 13, 2018

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, LGBT, Historical

Ramona the Brave (Ramona, #3)

– Rating: 4.11 (56,451 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1975

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Classics

Sometimes a Great Notion

– Rating: 4.25 (21,266 ratings)

– Author: Ken Kesey

– Published: January 1, 1964

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, Novels

Ramona and Her Father (Ramona, #4)

– Rating: 4.04 (29,965 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: August 1, 1977

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Beezus and Ramona (Ramona, #1)

– Rating: 4.02 (98,938 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: July 1, 1955

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Classics

Ramona the Pest (Ramona, #2)

– Rating: 4.07 (65,100 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1968

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Classics

Ramona and Her Mother (Ramona Quimby, #5)

– Rating: 4.09 (26,482 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1979

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Henry Huggins (Henry Huggins, #1)

– Rating: 4.00 (29,435 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1950

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Classics

Tip of a Bone

– Rating: 4.16 (63 ratings)

– Author: Christine Finlayson

– Published: September 1, 2013

– Genres: Mystery, Crime, Amateur Sleuth

A Girl from Yamhill

– Rating: 4.01 (3,731 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1988

– Genres: Memoir, Nonfiction, Biography, Biography Memoir

Ramona Quimby, Age 8 (Ramona, #6)

– Rating: 4.10 (71,082 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1981

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Ramona Forever (Ramona, #7)

– Rating: 4.07 (34,053 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: April 28, 1984

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Ready Player One (Ready Player One, #1)

– Rating: 4.24 (1.0 million ratings)

– Author: Ernest Cline

– Published: August 16, 2011

– Genres: Science Fiction, Fiction, Young Adult, Fantasy

Henry and Beezus (Henry Huggins, #2)

– Rating: 4.04 (10,343 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1952

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Darkhouse (Experiment in Terror, #1)

– Rating: 3.77 (17,373 ratings)

– Author: Karina Halle

– Published: May 1, 2011

– Genres: Paranormal, Horror, Ghosts, Fantasy

Stubborn Twig: Three Generations in the Life of a Japanese American Family

– Rating: 3.91 (929 ratings)

– Author: Lauren Kessler

– Published: January 1, 1993

– Genres: Nonfiction, History, Japan, Biography

Listening for Coyote: A Walk Across Oregon’s Wilderness

– Rating: 4.21 (365 ratings)

– Author: William L. Sullivan

– Published: January 1, 1988

– Genres: Travel, Nonfiction, Nature, Biography

Wildwood (Wildwood Chronicles, #1)

– Rating: 3.68 (31,768 ratings)

– Author: Colin Meloy

– Published: August 30, 2011

– Genres: Fantasy, Middle Grade, Fiction, Young Adult

Little Century

– Rating: 3.47 (1,062 ratings)

– Author: Anna Keesey

– Published: June 1, 2012

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Westerns, Historical

Moontrap

– Rating: 4.09 (94 ratings)

– Author: Don Berry

– Published: September 28, 1962

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction

Ramona’s World (Ramona Quimby, #8)

– Rating: 4.14 (11,990 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: August 25, 1999

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Roller Girl

– Rating: 4.30 (58,364 ratings)

– Author: Victoria Jamieson

– Published: March 10, 2015

– Genres: Graphic Novels, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction, Comics

Winterkill

– Rating: 4.13 (585 ratings)

– Author: Craig Lesley

– Published: January 1, 1984

– Genres: Fiction, Literature, Contemporary, Literary Fiction

The River Why

– Rating: 4.23 (10,859 ratings)

– Author: David James Duncan

– Published: January 1, 1983

– Genres: Fiction, Nature, Philosophy, Novels

Otis Spofford (Ellen & Otis, #2)

– Rating: 3.86 (2,547 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1953

– Genres: Fiction, Childrens, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Henry and Ribsy (Henry Huggins, #3)

– Rating: 4.01 (13,276 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: October 18, 1953

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Henry and the Clubhouse (Henry Huggins, #5)

– Rating: 4.06 (4,469 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1962

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Realistic Fiction, Chapter Books

Henry and the Paper Route (Henry Huggins, #4)

– Rating: 4.02 (6,307 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1957

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

Good Grief

– Rating: 3.73 (27,869 ratings)

– Author: Lolly Winston

– Published: April 13, 2004

– Genres: Fiction, Chick Lit, Romance, Contemporary

Arsenic with Austen (Crime with the Classics #1)

– Rating: 3.29 (1,501 ratings)

– Author: Katherine Bolger Hyde

– Published: July 12, 2016

– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Romance

B Is for Beaver: An Oregon Alphabet

– Rating: 3.77 (81 ratings)

– Author: Marie Smith

– Published: October 1, 2003

– Genres: Picture Books, Childrens

Geek Love

– Rating: 3.96 (65,171 ratings)

– Author: Katherine Dunn

– Published: March 1, 1989

– Genres: Fiction, Horror, Fantasy, Contemporary

A Merciful Death (Mercy Kilpatrick, #1)

– Rating: 4.14 (47,839 ratings)

– Author: Kendra Elliot

– Published: January 17, 2017

– Genres: Mystery, Thriller, Romantic Suspense, Fiction

The Boys from Little Mexico: A Season Chasing the American Dream

– Rating: 3.89 (106 ratings)

– Author: Steve Wilson

– Published: June 1, 2010

– Genres: Nonfiction, Sports, Soccer, Historical

The Oregon Trail: A New American Journey

– Rating: 3.82 (10,691 ratings)

– Author: Rinker Buck

– Published: June 30, 2015

– Genres: Nonfiction, History, Travel, Memoir

Homestead: Modern Pioneers Pursuing the Edge of Possibility

– Rating: 4.01 (410 ratings)

– Author: Jane Kirkpatrick

– Published: February 1, 1991

– Genres: Nonfiction, Christian, Memoir, Biography

The Hearts of Horses

– Rating: 3.94 (4,843 ratings)

– Author: Molly Gloss

– Published: November 6, 2007

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Horses, Animals

Something to Hold

– Rating: 3.82 (262 ratings)

– Author: Katherine Schlick Noe

– Published: December 6, 2011

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Middle Grade, Historical, Cultural

Breaking Chains: Slavery on Trial in the Oregon Territory

– Rating: 3.78 (72 ratings)

– Author: R. Gregory Nokes

– Published: May 1, 2013

– Genres: History, Nonfiction, Historical

Oregon Geographic Names

– Rating: 4.40 (48 ratings)

– Author: Lewis A. McArthur

– Published: January 1, 1974

– Genres: Reference, History

Emily’s Runaway Imagination

– Rating: 3.95 (3,510 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1961

– Genres: Fiction, Childrens, Historical Fiction, Middle Grade

Walking with Ramona: Exploring Beverly Cleary’s Portland

– Rating: 3.91 (120 ratings)

– Author: Laura O. Foster

– Published: April 15, 2009

– Genres: Travel, Nonfiction, Childrens, Books About Books

Ellen Tebbits (Ellen & Otis, #1)

– Rating: 3.95 (8,184 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1951

– Genres: Fiction, Childrens, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

The Jump-Off Creek

– Rating: 3.91 (1,683 ratings)

– Author: Molly Gloss

– Published: August 1, 1989

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Westerns, Historical

Dies the Fire (Emberverse, #1)

– Rating: 3.93 (16,029 ratings)

– Author: S.M. Stirling

– Published: August 3, 2004

– Genres: Science Fiction, Fantasy, Post Apocalyptic, Fiction

My Own Two Feet

– Rating: 4.22 (1,701 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: September 27, 1995

– Genres: Memoir, Nonfiction, Biography, Biography Memoir

Ribsy (Henry Huggins, #6)

– Rating: 3.92 (7,468 ratings)

– Author: Beverly Cleary

– Published: January 1, 1964

– Genres: Childrens, Fiction, Middle Grade, Animals

Tales of the Otherworld (Otherworld Stories, #2)

– Rating: 4.24 (10,778 ratings)

– Author: Kelley Armstrong

– Published: April 13, 2010

– Genres: Urban Fantasy, Paranormal, Fantasy, Vampires

Trask

– Rating: 4.05 (383 ratings)

– Author: Don Berry

– Published: January 28, 1960

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Westerns

