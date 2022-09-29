2 men charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting 2 migrants in West Texas, authorities say

By Ashley Killough, CNN

Two suspects were arrested and charged with manslaughter Thursday in connection with the shooting of two migrants in West Texas earlier this week, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

A truck with two men inside pulled over and shot at a group of migrants getting water along a road near the town of Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the statement.

The shooting left a male migrant dead, and a female migrant who was also shot is recovering at a hospital in El Paso.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, with assistance from the FBI, US Border Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations, authorities said.

“As this is an active and ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers, no additional information is available at this time,” DPS said in the statement.

DPS has not responded to CNN’s request for arrest affidavits yet.

