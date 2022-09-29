Skip to Content
Bend city councilors get plenty of feedback on draft unsanctioned camping code at second roundtable

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city councilors received plenty of feedback Thursday from a variety of people at the second of two roundtables on a draft code to regulate homeless individuals camping on public rights of way and city-owned property.

There were several themes from a variety of participants from public agencies, business groups, nonprofits and others – that small, attainable steps are needed, as well as ways to measure the success of any efforts.

Mayor Gena Goodman Campbell said the feedback was that safety of those who must move frequently “isn’t really addressed in this current code structure.” While state law and court rulings limit local governments to regulate time, manner and location of campsites, she said the time aspect would be especially challenging.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

