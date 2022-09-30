Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a ‘deliberate act of sabotage’

By Allie Malloy, CNN

President Joe Biden on Friday called the Nord Stream pipeline leaks a “deliberate act of sabotage” and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of “pumping out disinformation and lies.”

Biden said that the US is working with allies to “get to the bottom of exactly — precisely what happened” and he has already directed resources to help allies enhance protection of the pipeline.

“Let me say this, it was a deliberate act of sabotage and now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies,” Biden said Friday.

