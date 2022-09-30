Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s most costly storm

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to an estimate from CoreLogic, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state’s history.

That estimate is for insured losses, from both private insurance that typically covers wind damage, as well as water damage covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, which is run by FEMA.

CoreLogic’s range of loss estimates go from $22 billion and $32 billion for wind damage and an additional $6 billion to $15 billion in flood damage, so the low end of the combined estimate would be $28 billion, just above that $26.5 billion in losses caused by Hurricane Andrew, which hit South Florida in 1992.

But that estimate for losses due to Andrew, from the US National Oceanic and Atmostpheric Administration, represents the cost 30 years ago. Adjusted for inflation, the current cost of Andrew would be $55.7 billion. Even so, this would still put Ian as the state’s second most expensive storm.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.