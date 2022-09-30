Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that the student might be with a man named Jonathan Ash Clark, who also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Police found and arrested Clark near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 21st Avenue.

The student was also found safe, but police did not say if she had been with Clark.

Clark was charged with selling drugs to minors near the high school and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, and additional charges are possible, including federal drug charges.

