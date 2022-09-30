‘They murdered my son’: Family sues El Rey, private security firm for fatal shootout

By Caroline Reinwald

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A new civil lawsuit is taking aim at El Rey, its private security firm and that firm’s head security guard.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the family of Luis Lorenzo is suing El Rey, the guard who killed Lorenzo and his security company.

The lawsuit argues the security guards that used pepper spray on Lorenzo and followed the man into the supermarket’s parking lot were unlawful.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney did not file charges, saying the surviving security guard at El Rey was acting in self-defense.

Surveillance footage WISN 12 News obtained from the morning of July 9, 2022 show video from four security cameras at El Rey, inside and outside, as well as police body camera footage, showing officers interview the surviving security guard.

The footage shows Lorenzo and security guard Anthony Nolden arguing inside the store, because Lorenzo brought a bag inside, which is against store rules. Once outside the store, Nolden pepper sprays Lorenzo after video shows Lorenzo square up to the guard.

Cameras show Lorenzo walk away from Nolden and through the parking lot. The video then shows Nolden’s boss come in as backup and follow Lorenzo. The video shows that second guard, who is the head of Marshal Public Safety, heavily pepper spray Lorenzo in the parking lot and wrestle him to the ground.

“This was not somebody who had stolen something at a store and was trying to get away. This was somebody who was looking at two armed, large guys and scared,” said William Sulton, the attorney representing Lorenzo’s family.

The video then shows Lorenzo shoot into the air, killing Nolden and Nolden’s boss quickly returning fire, killing Lorenzo.

In the lawsuit, Lorenzo’s family argues the security’s response was unlawful. It points to Marshal Public Safety’s website, which says its guards are, “not restrained by the U.S. Constitution as police officers are” and have, “the power and authority to address crime and its perpetrators.”

The surviving guard declined to comment on the civil lawsuit.

Lorenzo’s family is also suing El Rey, claiming it didn’t properly manage or train their private security, therefore was negligent and directly responsible for the use of force and Lorenzo’s death.

“He was shaken. He was scared and he was trying to get away,” said Wanda Rodriguez, Lorenzo’s sister.

“I just feel like they did murder my son. He was murdered,” said Margarita Rosa. “I just want justice for my son.”

On the other side, Nolden’s family defends the deceased guard, saying he worked as a security guard for years. Nolden’s family argues Lorenzo, a convicted felon, wasn’t allowed to have had a gun in the first place.

“My uncle been trained in the security game for years,” said Nolden’s nephew, Taine Nolden. “For someone to say that my uncle was untrained, that’s unfair and that’s a lie.”

El Rey’s owners declined to comment. Their attorney told WISN 12 News they were aware of the lawsuit and plan on responding in court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.