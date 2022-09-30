Woman faces second-degree murder charges in fatal Worcester fire

By WCVB Staff

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A 36-year-old Massachusetts woman was in court Friday to face four counts of second-degree murder in connection with a fire in May that claimed the lives of four people in Worcester.

Worcester first responders were called to the four-alarm fire at a three-decker home at 2 Gage St. overnight on Saturday, May 14.

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said at the time of the blaze that the fire had spread to all three floors of the building by the time crews arrived at the scene.

Yvonne Ngoiri, of Worcester, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on four counts of second-degree murder as well as two counts of arson of a dwelling, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

She was in court Friday for an arraignment, which included a reading of the charges.

Prosecutors said investigators determined that the origin of the fire was in an area in the back of the home and the cause was determined to be incendiary.

During the fire, one resident jumped from a window to escape the flames and was seriously injured. Two other residents were also taken to a Worcester hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Prosecutors say Ngoiri is a former resident of the Gage Street residence.

