Despite faceplant, Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw becomes youngest ever London Marathon winner

With six miles left, Yalemzerf Yehualaw’s race seemed to have been ruined after the Ethiopian was left sprawled on the road after stumbling over a speed bump.

The incident caused her to lose time over her rivals and later she admitted the faceplant “hurt.”

But it didn’t stop the 23-year-old from making history on Sunday as she eventually crossed the line first to become the youngest winner of the London Marathon.

Her victory, in two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds, was the third fastest time ever in the women’s race, the fastest debut time in history and an Ethiopian record.

Yehualaw, who had only ran her fist competitive marathon in April, made her break with four miles to go and clocked a remarkable 4:43 mile split on mile 24.

2021 champion Joyciline Jepkosgei finished 41 seconds back in second, while Ethiopia’s Alemu Megertu was third.

In the men’s race, Kenya’s Amos Kipruto won for the first time, finishing in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds.

Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner set new course records as they took the men’s and women’s wheelchair titles respectively.

