At least $50,000 was raised and will go to 'Sara's Project', a fund of the St. Charles Foundation that helps provide vital support services to people in Central Oregon who are battling breast cancer.

Heaven Can Wait, an annual 5k walk/run took place on the Redmond High School football field today.

