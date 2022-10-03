Skip to Content
Kim Kardashian charged by SEC, agrees to pay $1.3 million fine

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges after the reality TV star touted a crypto asset, EthereumMax, on Instagram.

The SEC charged Kardashian with failure to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish her Instagram post. In addition to paying the fine, she agreed to cooperate with the SEC’s ongoing investigation.

“This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean that those investment products are right for all investors,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “We encourage investors to consider an investment’s potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals.”

This is a developing story and will be updated

