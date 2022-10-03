One high school student is advocating to get women’s wrestling sanctioned in Louisiana

By Chloe Abbott

HAUGHTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — There are 36 states in the U.S. that have sanctioned women’s wrestling, Louisiana is not one of them. One Bossier Parish student from Haughton High School, sophomore Natalie Davis, is working on getting women’s wrestling sanctioned.

Natalie is a U.S. female state and national champion for Adidas Nationals. She’s done Ju-Jitsu for nine and a half years.

She went to Washington, D.C. to speak with Louisiana congressmen to encourage them to them to push the LHSAA to sanction girls wrestling.

Since the sport is not sanctioned high schools can’t have women’s wrestling programs, girls have to compete against boys, they do no get their own state tournament, and when they compete against other girls it counts as JV scoring.

The LHSAA will vote on whether they will sanction girls wrestling this year. To help Natalie and other female wrestlers get the sport sanctioned you can write to the LHSAA and tell the committee you want to see women’s wrestling recognized as an official sport.

Natalie is also a representative for Wrestle Like a Girl, an organization that fights for girls wrestling advocacy.

