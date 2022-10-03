Stepfather shot and killed during argument with 2 men outside home, deputies say

By Charly Edsitty

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) — A 48-year-old stepfather is dead after being gunned down in front of his own house during a confrontation with two men, deputies said

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators think the victim had an ongoing dispute with the men who were hanging out with his teenage stepdaughters.

Investigators were dispatched to the home in the 13700 block of Spectacled Bear Lane near Kodiak Brown Bear Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday and found Kevin Adams, 48, laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victim’s teenage stepdaughters — 16 and 17 years old — came home with two men in a white Chevy Impala.

That’s when Adams came outside and confronted them, deputies said.

The details of what the argument was about are unclear, but investigators said things escalated quickly.

A physical fight broke out between Adams and one of the men, and that’s when deputies believe the other man pulled out a gun.

The stepdad was shot multiple times. First responders arrived and rushed Adams to the hospital via Life Flight, where he was pronounced dead.

As for the two suspects, deputies said they took off in the white Impala. Investigators described them only as two Black men. Their ages were unknown.

Several witnesses reportedly saw everything that happened.

“The complainant’s wife was inside and witnessed it, and we also had several individuals on the street who were outside at the time who witnessed it,” Sgt. Jason Brown said. “As of right now, we’re mainly working on identifying those suspects.”

The teen girls are cooperating with investigators, HCSO officials said.

Surveillance video in the area has been helpful to investigators, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

