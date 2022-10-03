‘What’s the point?’: At least 50 neighbors wake to slashed tires

By KPTV Staff and Jeffrey Lindblom

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Neighbors said they’ve seen a video on an app called Nextdoor where they can see someone strolling up and down the streets and slashing tire after tire with something sharp.

Around 9 a.m., police responded to the first report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue.

Once there, police learned that more than 30 victims within the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue to Northeast 77th Avenue, south of Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Alameda Street, had discovered their tires punctured that morning. Throughout the day, police continued to document victims in a multiple block radius west of Roseway Heights Middle School, the number rising to more than 50.

Matthew Galvez, one of the many victims, joked that maybe the culprit thought more people should take the bus, but he was serious about how frustrated he was with the money he’s losing.

“Yeah,” Galvez said, “it’s been a crappy day.”

And not just for him.

“I looked down the street and I saw four houses down their tires are just slashed,” Galvez said. “I can’t believe someone would do this, like what’s the point?”

In total, the vandalism will cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

James, another victim, said the damage wasn’t just to their vehicles, but to the community.

“This neighborhood,” James said. “We are all friends. We all know each other.”

He has lived in his home for 30 years, but his truck tire being slashed was the last straw. Although he doesn’t want to, he is installing a security camera because of how bad it’s become, he said.

“This is not right,” James said.

Galvez is also frustrated over his inability to start his work week tomorrow, and having to lean on friends for rides.

“It’s really sad,” Galvez said. “Because I love the town and I don’t want to move. But things are looking pretty grim right now.”

Neighbors also said that with all the cars damaged at once, it hasn’t been easy to get their cars into the shop.

Anyone whose tires were damaged in the night and has not reported the vandalism to the police is asked to make a report on the Portland Police Bureau website, and reference case number 22-263990. Police are also asking victims to document the damage with pictures and to save any invoices or receipts from repair costs.

Additionally, police are asking people with home surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage for images of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information, images, or tips are asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention “North NRT” and reference case number 22-263990.

