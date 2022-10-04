Oklahoma-Texas matchup likely to be high-scoring again

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Recent meetings between Texas and Oklahoma have been shootouts. Both teams have scored at least 40 points in four of the past six meetings, with Oklahoma breaking 50 in victories the past two years. There are plenty of reasons to believe the high-scoring trend will continue. Both teams have had issues on defense heading into Saturday’s matchup in Dallas. Oklahoma gave up 509 yards in a 41-34 home loss to Kansas State, then surrendered 668 yards in a 55-24 loss at TCU. Against Texas Tech, the Longhorns held a two-touchdown lead in the second half before losing 34-31 in overtime.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.