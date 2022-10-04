Three suspicious packages found near military base

By KITV Staff

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — According to Navy reports:

“A male suspect was taken into custody by NCIS at approximately 6:00 pm. and turned over to Honolulu Police.”

“Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20 pm, after several suspicious packages were found in the area.”

ORIGINAL STORY

PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (KITV) — A shelter in place was issued for parts of the Makalapa Compound at Jt. Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Monday afternoon.

Residents received a text message to stay away from all windows.

A law enforcement official told KITV a 10-99 investigation was underway. Three suspicious packages were identified near the Borchers gate.

NCIS took a male suspect into custody at 6PM but the investigation had Kamehameha Highway shut down until roughly 9:45 pm between Radford Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard.

Honolulu Police Officers remained on the scene for that time and redirected traffic while explosive ordinance technicians investigated, and 3 1/2 hours later gave the all clear.

According to police reports, at approximately 5:00 p.m. local time, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security received a report of a suspicious package at the Borchers gate. JBPHH security secured traffic in and out of the gate, and coordinated with Honolulu Police Department to secure traffic on Kamehameha Highway. Explosive Ordnance Technicians are at the scene.

As of 6:45 p.m. buildings 250, 352, and 400 inside of Makalapa Compound are directed to shelter in place and stay away from all windows.

A portion of Kamehameha Highway eastbound remained shut down from Kalaloa Street to Radford Drive until roughly 9:45pm.

