Twitter stock was halted twice and rose around 13% in midday trading Tuesday following a report by Bloomberg that Elon Musk has proposed to move forward with his deal to buy the company at the originally agreed upon price of $54.20 per share.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.