Cómo un esqueleto de casi 4 metros se convirtió en la decoración de Halloween que más acapara las miradas

Home Depot’s singular positive mark on American society is thanks to the unknown hero on some product committee who was like “the people don’t know what they want, we will show them” and then gifted us the 12 ft tall skeleton. Happy enormous skeleton season to all who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/6M4VUBHTqq — Jenni Tabler, PhD (@jenni_tabler) September 4, 2022

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.