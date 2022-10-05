Federal appeals court to expedite case weighing legality of Mar-a-Lago special master

By Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed, CNN

A federal appeals court has decided to expedite a case over the legality of having a special master oversee the review of a trove of federal records seized from Mar-a-Lago.

A faster resolution to the Justice Department’s appeal in this case could more quickly bring a resolution to the criminal investigation into the handling of former President Donald Trump’s administration records after his presidency.

The Justice Department already has access to more than 100 documents marked as classified that the FBI took from Trump’s Florida estate. But thousands of other documents are being reviewed by a special master, and the DOJ is challenging that process.

The decision to expedite came one day after Trump turned to the Supreme Court for intervention in a more narrow legal matter related to the special master review.

The litigation at the Supreme Court will move parallel to the proceedings happening at 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, unless either court takes further action.

