First responders honored with Phoenix Award for saving baby’s life

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — First responders in Aurora are earning the Phoenix Award for saving a baby’s life.

It happened in august when a mother was at home with her baby, who was unconscious and not breathing.

The 911 operator was able to guide her through CPR before first responders arrived.

They were able to restart the 1-year-old’s heart.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is now making a full recovery.

“We like to bring together survivors with the rescuers,” said Dr. Eric Hill, Aurora Fire Rescue medical director. “I think that’s importart for two reasons. it brings closure to the crews who never really get to see the results of their work and it brings closure to the family who never get the chance to say thanks.”

The first responders and the mother who performed CPR on her child. were presented with the Phoenix Award on Tuesday.

“The Phoenix Award is given to first responders when they successfully bring back to life individuals who were in cardiac arrest and who make a complete and neurologically intact recovery from the event,” the department said.

