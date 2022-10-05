Health care workers hosting rally for increased wages, improved mental health

By Chloe Marklay

HONOLULU (KITV) — Psychologists, social workers, nurses, and counselors have been striking Kaiser Permanente’s health center in Hawaii since Aug. 29.

Striking therapists, legislators, and mental health advocates will be joining together to let their voices be heard at a press conference and rally at the State Capitol Building today at 3 p.m.

Workers want their wages to be on par with Kaiser’s therapists in Southern California. A bargaining meeting is happening on Oct. 6 and workers are hoping a Kaiser increases their wages.

Andrea Kumura, a social worker at Kaiser, says the goal of the rally is to show Kaiser there is bipartisan and community support behind the push to increase wages and improve mental health services.

“We want to get back to work. We want to help them. But we also know taking a stand and trying to get Kaiser to improve their mental health services will not only help our patients but patients to come,” shared Kumura.

A Kaiser spokesperson released the following statement:

“Kaiser Permanente continues to reach out to every mental health patient whose appointment has been affected by the strike to reschedule or offer another option. Approximately half of our behavioral health patients receive their care from mental health community providers who are not involved with the strike.

For those patients who choose to cancel their own appointments or choose not to reschedule, we will be conducting clinical quality reviews to ensure they receive the care they need.

We are pleased to have bargaining dates set as this strike does not need to continue. We remain committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement that is good for our clinicians and our patients. While NUHW claims it is fighting for increased access to care, most of the issues the union has still on the table are about wages and benefits.”

