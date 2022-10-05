Police at a loss over woman’s possible motive for fatally shooting teenage son

By Brendan Kirby

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Police say they are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.

Police charged the mother, Glenda Marie Agee with murder. She is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail.

Mobile has seen its share of teenage shooting victims over the past couple of years. But Cpl. Ryan Blakely said it’s not every day a child dies at the hands of a parent.

“It is unusual. … This is a first for me at this time,” he said.

Agee appeared distraught Tuesday afternoon as police pushed her wheelchair toward a patrol vehicle to take her to jail. “God, no,” she said.

Agree, 53, swatted away at reporters trying to talk to her.

“I love my baby,” she said, righting back tears. “Get away from me. Get away from me.”

Police said Agee was not using a wheelchair during the shooting and was not injured during the incident or her arrest. But they said they allowed her to use a wheelchair Tuesday because she is frail.

Neighbors described the victim as a good kid, living in a home that police frequently visited. One woman saw the aftermath of the shooting.

“When I came home, I just seen it, and when I went through there, I just seen the door wide open,” she said. “I just hate this happened to the little boy. He was a good, little boy. He just got picked on all the time and he had a troubled family. He just had a troubled life all the time.”

Agee has been arrested dozens of times dating back to the early 1990s, charged with offenses ranging from reckless endangerment to public intoxication to domestic violence to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mobile police said in the last two years, alone, officers have been called to Agee’s address 34 times for reasons as varied as 911 hang-ups, assault complaints and medical emergencies.

Another neighbor said the victim sometimes played with her children.

“I wish he had been in a better situation,” she said. “The situation he was in, for a child, it was the wrong situation. Because he couldn’t have grown up like the child should have.”

A man in the neighborhood said he has seen police at Agee’s house many times but never questioned that she loved her son.

“She loved him, and he loved her,” he said. “For her to kill him, she couldn’t have been in her right mind.”

Agee was out on bond at the time of the shooting, charged with reckless endangerment and second-degree assault of a Prichard police officer in January. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday asked a judge to revoke that bond based on the murder arrest.

Just before police drove her away, FOX10 New asked Agee if this was self-defense.

“No,” she said, as officers placed her in the back seat. “I love my child.”

