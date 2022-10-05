Stocks slide Wednesday following huge two-day surge

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

So much for that October market rally?

Stocks pulled back Wednesday as a fresh batch of economic data revealed continued strength in the job market and America’s services sector. That’s led to new worries that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will eventually lead to a recession.

The Dow was down about 400 points, or 1.3%, in late morning trading Wednesday and slipped back below 30,000. That put a small dent into this week’s earlier gains. The Dow surged nearly 1,600 points over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which also soared during the past two days, fell 1.6% and 2.2% respectively.

Stocks popped earlier this week despite concerns about the financial health of global banking giant Credit Suisse and a drop in job openings in the United States.

This bad news lifted Wall Street’s mood because investors bet that it could lead the Fed to slow its pace of rate hikes. Australia’s central bank raised rates by a smaller-than-expected amount as well this week, adding to hopes that global policymakers are starting to worry more about an economic slowdown than inflation.

But that narrative shifted a bit Wednesday. Payroll processor ADP reported a bigger-than-expected increase in private sector jobs for September, a sign that American companies are still hiring at a solid pace.

What’s more, the Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its non-manufacturing index was higher than forecast. Activity did slow from August, but services companies still reported steady growth.

The solid economic data is likely to keep the Fed on course to raise rates sharply in November and December…perhaps too sharply. There are growing concerns that the chances of a so-called monetary policy mistake are increasing and that the Fed will cause a recession.

Rising energy prices could weigh on consumer sentiment (and the stock market) as well. OPEC announced production cuts Wednesday, news that lifted oil prices.

