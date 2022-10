By Ray Sanchez, CNN

The city of Rochester, New York, has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude, who died in 2020 in police custody.

Prude’s son sued the city in federal court for alleged gross negligence and wrongful death.

This is a developing story.

