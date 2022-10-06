Frozen custard shop says linking flavor of the day to National Pro-Life Cupcake Day was an honest mistake

By WISN Staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Kopp’s Frozen Custard is serving up a little controversy with their custard.

On Monday, the longstanding custard shop released their October flavor profile, which explains which flavors will be on which days.

Oftentimes, Kopp’s will align their daily flavors with a national designated day or holiday.

The original menu released for the month of October said Kopp’s popular ‘Hey Cupcake’ flavor would be featured as the flavor of the day for National Pro-Life Cupcake Day.

Shortly after the first article was published with this information, the PDF was no longer on Kopp’s Frozen Custard website.

After a few hours and backlash on social media, Kopp’s Frozen Custard announced on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts that this had been an honest mistake and it was never their intention to get political or appear as though they were taking sides on an ongoing debate.

“Linking ‘National Pro-Life Cupcake Day’ with our long-running flavor ‘Hey Cupcake’ was an oversight on our part and an honest mistake,” the apology read, in part. “It was never our intention to get political and appear as though we have taken a side in this ongoing debate.”

“We are sincerely sorry to all of our customers, loyal and new, whom we offended with our attempt to link a National Day with our Flavor of the Day offerings. We have always tried our best to keep politics and our staff’s personal views out of the business and just focus on serving great food,” the statement said.

The post generated hundreds of comments and shares online from each side of the abortion debate. WISN 12 News also spoke to customers at the Kopp’s Glendale location on Monday.

“I’m pro life. I feel if it generates conversation, getting people excited about life, go ahead, it doesn’t offend me at all,” said Zachary Lindnder, a Kopp’s customer.

“Maybe that they’ve taken it down, but I guess you kinda know where they stand,” said Chana Loyo, when asked if the public apology made her feel better. “It makes me question if they were going to put that out there, what was the thought process on that?”

“My personal opinion is they’re people and we’re all entitled to our own opinion,” said Andre Olsen, who said he personally sides with abortion rights. “I’m still going to eat custard and I’m still going to have my personal beliefs.”

Kopp’s did not respond to WISN 12 News for comment, outside its public apology online.

