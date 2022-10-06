Giants sit out postseason a year after winning 107 games
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants went from winning 107 games and making the playoffs last season to finishing .500 and not getting in this year. Manager Gabe Kapler believes the team didn’t have enough energy and effort. The team also dealt with injuries to ace Logan Webb. Webb went a career-best 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts but was shut down late with a lower back issue and just missed getting in 200 innings. Brandon Belt had season-ending right knee surgery early last month. Kapler says he’s asked everyone to focus on what they can do to put a more consistent winning season together in 2023.