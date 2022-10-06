Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines stumbles after big hit in game against the Denver Broncos, undergoes concussion protocol

By Amir Vera, CNN

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines was ruled out for the rest of Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos and has a concussion, according to the broadcast of the game.

A live blog on the Colts’ website also cites a concussion.

CNN has reached out to the Colts.

The hit took place during the first quarter when Colts quarterback Matt Ryan completed a pass to Hines for a 5-yard gain. After he was tackled, Hines had trouble getting back to his feet. Video from the broadcast shows Hines getting hit in the back by another player and then hitting the turf. He was then seen on his feet and stumbling. Whistles were blown by referees to stop play, and Hines was then helped off the field.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jill Martin and Ben Morse contributed to this report.