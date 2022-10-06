LouCity fans go silent during game to show solidarity with Racing FC

By Drew Gardner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The mood inside Lynn Family Stadium Wednesday night was noticeably subdued.

A section normally filled with drumbeats and cheers was instead silent.

“You will not hear a game day experience,” said Robin Pryor, president of The Lavender Legion. “Our silence will be echoing theirs.”

Supporter groups like The Coopers and The Lavender Legion normally help amp up the crowd, but right now their focus is on the Racing Louisville players.

“I just want the players to know that we are with them 100%, whatever they want to see going forward both with this club and with this team we are behind them,” said Kirsten McCoy with The Lavender Legion. “We support them.”

Wednesday’s LouCity game came just a few hours after Racing Louisville’s President James O’Connor released the team’s first statement following the bombshell Sally Yates report.

O’Connor said the report served as a harsh reminder that appointing Christy Holly as Racing Louisville’s first coach was a mistake. He went on to say that the club has learned from the mistake and apologized to Erin Simon, the players and fans of the club.

But some fans say it’s a little too late.

“I’m starting to fall in the group of James O’Connor needs to resign or be removed from the front office,” said Braeden Downey with The Coopers.

McCoy also echoed a similar sentiment saying, “I think it’s time to clean house.”

And the group made their stance crystal clear at the start of the second half, unrolling massive banners reading “Arrest Holly” and “J.O.C. OUT.” This all while O’Connor and chairman and CEO John Neace looked on.

“We’re not staying silent. We’re not forgetting,” Pryor said. “We are not satisfied and there’s still more to be done.”

