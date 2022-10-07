Man will use lottery winnings to pay for his wedding

By WRAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — Austin Dubisar of Rougemont was able to tell his future in-laws, “Don’t worry about it” after winning $1 million on a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Dubisar, 42, bought the ticket at Mebane Food Mart on South 5th Street in Mebane.

“I just kind of was in shock,” he said. “I had to keep looking at it again to make sure.”

Once he was sure, he called his fiancée.

“She said, ‘Take a picture and send it to me,’” he said.

The winnings were real. Dubisar chose to take his winnings in a lump sum, which amounted to $600,000. On Thursday, after paying the required state and federal taxes, he took home $426,069.

He said in addition to his wedding, he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills, do some repairs on his truck and set some money aside for his daughter’s college tuition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.