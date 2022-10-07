Massive explosion on Crimea’s Kerch bridge, Russian state media reports

By Hannah Ritchie

A fuel tank exploded on Crimea’s Kerch bridge early Saturday morning, according to Russian state media RIA and social media footage.

The source of the explosion remains unclear.

The tanker was located on the 19-kilometer (11 mile) long Kerch bridge – the longest in Europe and strategically important because it links Russia’s Krasnodar region with the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.

Work is “underway to extinguish the fire,” the adviser to the Russian administration head of occupied Crimea, Oleg Kryunchkov, said in a Telegram post, adding that the bridge’s “shipping arches were not damaged.”

This is a developing story. More to follow.

