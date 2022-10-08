Here’s your chance to rewrite the ending to ‘Game of Thrones’

By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

Satellite TV network USDish will pay a sci-fi buff $2,000 to binge-watch popular fantasy shows and rewrite the end to “Game of Thrones.”

The company is seeking “one lucky hobbit, or elf, or whatever you’re into” to watch 40 hours of “Game of Thrones,” “The Witcher,” “House of Dragon” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The candidate will have 30 days to complete the task. Afterward, they’ll have to rate and rank the shows, make a short video reviewing “House of the Dragon” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and rewrite or vlog the ending to “Game of Thrones.”

Yes, USDish will publish the new ending for fans to debate.

“This dream job is unlike any other! Not only will you get to travel to worlds beyond wonder, but you’ll have the opportunity to rewrite history,” USDish says in the job description.

“The series finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ started quite the stir, but you can put your spin on the award-winning HBO series. Give us a summary of how GOT should have ended and we’ll publish your version on our website for all the Thronies to see.”

To help with the binge, USDish will provide access to all the shows and even some snacks. All you have to do is turn on the TV and nerd out.

Applications are due by October 21 and must include a statement or video on why you’d be perfect for the job.

