NASCAR promises drivers safety changes on new car for 2023

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR says it had a productive test of its new car and promised drivers that solutions to some of their safety concerns should be implemented by next season. NASCAR’s top leadership held a 75-minute meeting ahead of Saturday’s practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway. They say they expect a new rear clip, rear bumper structure and center section on next year’s Next Gen car. Drivers have complained all season they feel the force from routine crashes more than before.

