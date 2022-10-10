Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:18 AM

Swastika spray-painted on Jewish-owned Portland deli’s sign

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The owner of a Jewish-owned deli in northeast Portland says someone spray-painted a swastika on the businesses sign.

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli on Northeast Sandy posted about the vandalism on social media over the weekend.

Owner Justin King is out of the country on his honeymoon, but spoke with FOX 12 by phone. He says employees noticed the vandalism Saturday morning and cleaned it up right away.

It’s not clear right now who committed the vandalism.

King told FOX 12 while the crime is upsetting, he’s encouraged to keep pushing forward, saying it’s exactly what the vandals would not want him to do.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content