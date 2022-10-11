2 ride-share passengers dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston

By Web staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind.

Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urushi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene.

There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating.

