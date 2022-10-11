Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Genesee Co.

By Brianna Owczarzak

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — The bird flu has been detected in a non-commercial poultry backyard flock in Genesee County.

This is the first detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Genesee County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“New detections of HPAI are being seen not only in Michigan but also across the nation. The risk for domestic flocks becoming infected with the virus will remain high as wild birds continue their fall migration,” State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said. “As wild birds travel and spread the virus, it is crucial for bird owners to prevent their birds from interacting with wild birds and being exposed to their germs. Actively taking steps to keep Michigan’s domestic birds safe and healthy needs to remain a top priority.”

The property is currently under quarantine to protect other flocks in the state. The birds will be depopulated to prevent disease spread, the state said.

The flock contained about 25 chickens.

