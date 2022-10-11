Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:12 AM

Registered sex offender discovered driving for Uber Eats

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man convicted of a “violent sexual offense” in April was arrested for violating the conditions of his sex offender registry this week in Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Randall Butler was found to be in violation of the rules that apply to his community supervision for life program that he is attached to as a convicted sex offender.

Butler was arrested on Monday when it was discovered he was working for Uber Eats in Nashville. Butler was using a vehicle registered in his name but not on the sex offender registry during his Uber Eats deliveries. An unregistered Snapchat account was also uncovered in his name during the investigation.

Butler was booked Monday morning on multiple failure to register as a sex offender charges. He was released Monday afternoon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content