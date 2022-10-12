2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness. National Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1-7, 2022.

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 7, 2022 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 19 named storms, including nine hurricanes, four of which will be major hurricanes. On June 2, CSU researchers increase their forecast, calling for a “well above-average” 2022 season. The team now predicts 20 named storms, including 10 named storms, of which five are forecast to be major.

May 24, 2022 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 65% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 14 to 21 named storms, of which six to 10 could develop into hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

August 4, 2022 – Updated forecasts released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University show the 2022 hurricane season is still expected to be above-normal.

2022 Atlantic Storm Names

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

Tropical Storm Alex

June 5, 2022 – Tropical Storm Alex forms about 690 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

June 6, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Bonnie

July 1, 2022 – Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the southern Caribbean and then makes landfall near the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Tropical Storm Colin

July 2, 2022 – Tropical Storm Colin forms near the South Carolina coast. It weakens to a tropical depression late in the evening.

July 3, 2022 – Dissipates over eastern North Carolina.

Hurricane Danielle

September 1, 2022 – Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the North Atlantic.

September 2, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the season.

September 3, 2022 – Weakens to a tropical storm but strengthens back into a hurricane later in the day.

Hurricane Earl

September 2, 2022 – Tropical Storm Earl forms south near the Caribbean, 185 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

September 6, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

September 10, 2022 – Downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Fiona

September 14, 2022 – Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic, 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

September 16, 2022 – Tropical Storm Fiona passes by Guadeloupe causing the death of one person.

September 18, 2022 – Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane. The hurricane causes catastrophic flooding and at least three people are killed.

September 19, 2022 – Fiona makes landfall in the Dominican Republic. At least two people die due to the storm, according to Major General Juan Manuel Méndez García, director of the country’s emergency operations center.

September 20, 2022 – Strengthens to a Category 3 hurricane.

September 24, 2022 – Fiona morphs into a post-tropical cyclone and makes landfall in Canada’s Nova Scotia. At least one person dies due to the storm.

Tropical Storm Gaston

September 20, 2022 – Tropical Storm Gaston forms over the central Atlantic.

September 26, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Hermine

September 23, 2022 – Tropical Storm Hermine forms in the Atlantic.

September 25, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Ian

September 23, 2022 – Tropical Storm Ian forms over the central Caribbean.

September 26, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

September 27, 2022 – Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm, leaving at least two people dead and the entire island without power.

September 28, 2022 – Hurricane Ian makes landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 storm. At least 126 people are killed in storm-related incidents in central Florida.

September 30, 2022 – Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 storm, before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Five people are killed in storm-related incidents in North Carolina, officials say.

Hurricane Julia

October 7, 2022 – Tropical Storm Julia forms in the southern Caribbean near the Guajira Peninsula in Colombia.

October 9, 2022 – Julia makes landfall near Laguna De Perlas in Nicaragua as a Category 1 storm.

October 10, 2022 – Julia moves along the northwestern coasts of Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, killing at least 27 people in the region.

Tropical Storm Karl

October 11, 2022 – Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Bay of Campeche.

