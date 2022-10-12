5 things to know for October 12: Biden, Iran, Supreme Court, NASA, Economy



CNN, CNN BUSINESS

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

At this time of year, it’s easy to get transfixed by the beauty of nature. Next season’s flowers are blooming, leaves are turning different hues of yellow, and cooler weather is reminding us that the holidays are almost here. Nature is full of unexpected beauty, too — and sometimes photographers are lucky to capture its grandeur at the most unpredictable times. If you enjoy being wowed by our natural world, take a look at the winning images from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Biden

In an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday, President Joe Biden provided new insight on how he is dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the investigation into his son Hunter, and whether he plans to run for reelection in 2024. In regard to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, Biden said he believes Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade the country. He also said he doesn’t believe Putin would risk using a nuclear weapon. Separately, Biden addressed possible criminal charges against his son Hunter for allegedly lying on a gun-purchase application, but said he was proud of him for confronting his struggles with drug addiction. Biden was also asked what he’d say to voters who consider his age a concern ahead of a potential 2024 bid for reelection, as his 80th birthday approaches next month. His response was, “Look what I’ve gotten done. Name me a president in recent history that’s gotten as much done as I have.”

2. Iran

Amid ongoing nationwide protests against a regime accused of corruption, the UK this week dealt a raft of sanctions against senior Iranian officials and the country’s morality police following the death last month of Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody. Citing “human rights abuses,” the UK announced all sanctioned individuals will have their assets held in the UK and will also be banned from traveling to the UK. Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the sanctions, calling them “arbitrary and baseless,” according to state media. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley stressed these sanctions “send a clear message to the Iranian authorities” that the UK “will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people.”

3. Supreme Court

The Justice Department is urging the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump’s request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump’s lawyers want the special master to review the more than 100 documents marked classified — which, if allowed, could open the door to Trump’s team reviewing “extraordinarily sensitive” material, the Justice Department said. The court could act on the matter within days. Separately, the high court declined on Tuesday to hear a case over whether fetuses should have constitutional rights. The issue of fetal personhood raises complicated questions that could impact issues such as in vitro fertilization and child support going forward.

4. NASA

NASA’s recent DART mission successfully changed the trajectory of the asteroid Dimorphos when its spacecraft intentionally slammed into the space rock last month, according to the agency. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, a full-scale demonstration of deflection technology, was the world’s first mission to see if this kind of impact can help deflect objects posing a threat to Earth in the future. The agency said the spacecraft changed the asteroid’s orbit by 32 minutes, marking the first time humanity intentionally changed the motion of a celestial object. “This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet.”

5. Economy

The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.” The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7% next year. That compares with projected growth of 3.2% this year. The prospects for the global economy as outlined by the IMF are the third weakest since 2001, behind only the 2008 financial crisis and the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a new CNN poll, just 22% of Americans rate economic conditions in the country as good, with 78% calling conditions somewhat poor or very poor. President Biden told CNN on Tuesday that the prospect of a “slight recession” is possible but that he doesn’t anticipate it — even as experts are sounding the alarm about the future of the American and global economies.

HAPPENING LATER

Biden to designate WWII-era training ground as a national monument

President Biden will travel to Colorado today where he is expected to designate Camp Hale, a World War II training ground high in the Rocky Mountains, as a national monument. The site was where the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained and developed warfare techniques in the harsh, wintery conditions before heading to the Italian Alps to fight.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson leaves the door open to a presidential run

The actor and pro wrestling legend has “seriously considered” running for office after being “blown away” by calls for him to launch a White House bid.

Fat Bear Week has a 2022 winner

Take a look at the new chubby champion here. He’s one of the biggest brown bears on Earth, possibly weighing as much as 1,400 pounds!

Blink-182 is reuniting for new music and tour

If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to rock out in punky half-finger gloves, this is for you. Band members Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are set to reunite with original member Tom DeLonge for the first time since 2015.

Giant Cheeto attracts a crowd

A giant Cheeto sculpture with massive fingers coated in orange dust has become a roadside attraction — and yes, devoted Cheeto fans are traveling great distances to see it.

Blake Shelton announces exit from ‘The Voice’ as new coaches join

The popular show’s longest-tenured coach is bidding farewell. But a few recognizable stars have been added to the lineup.

IN MEMORIAM

Angela Lansbury, the beloved star of “Murder, She Wrote,” has died, according to a statement from her family provided to NBC, whose parent company produced the long-running series. She was 96. In addition to receiving 11 Emmy nominations for her role as Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote,” the actress accepted an honorary Oscar in 2013 to go with the five Tony Awards she collected over a 40-plus-year span.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1,500

That’s the price of Meta’s newest virtual-reality headset that can track your eyes and facial features — giving you a sense of connection with other people in virtual spaces. The unveiling of the Meta Quest Pro on Tuesday drummed up excitement about the powerful device, but some technology analysts say its high cost will likely put the headset out of reach for many people.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This was a failure for one individual police officer. It had nothing to do with our policies. Policies did not allow that, our training did not teach that.”

— San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, sharing a statement Tuesday on the police shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old who was eating in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot. The shooting, which left the teenager in critical condition, happened on October 2. The police officer involved had seven months of experience at the time and now faces aggravated assault charges, the police chief said.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Realistic food candles that look good enough to eat

These strangely realistic food candles may actually make you hungry. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.