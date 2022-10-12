Death of 10-month-old boy under investigation

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.

A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn’t breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street.

Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy’s death.

The child hasn’t been identified.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.