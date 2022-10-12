Hawaii resident hits slot machine jackpot, wins more than $717k at Fremont in Las Vegas

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KITV) — In the words of the great DJ Kahled, “Another one!” That is, another Hawaii resident hit a major jackpot in Las Vegas in the last week – with this lucky winner scoring more than $700,000 on a slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.

The winner, who asked not to be named, was visiting the “Ninth Island” on Friday, Oct. 7, when she went to the Fremont and started playing a $5 Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno progressive slot machine.

According to a casino representative, the guest inserted a $100 bill and placed a $15 bet when the machine went off – hitting the grand progressive jackpot worth a total of $717,738.88. It was her first spin!

This is the third publicized win involving a Hawaii resident in the last week. Two other lucky winners took home more than $46k and more than $22k all within the last seven days.

Congratulations to the lucky winner. No wonder Hawaii residents like to vacation in LV.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.