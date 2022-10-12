Skip to Content
Nashville officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range

By Daniel Smithson

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police are investigating after an accidental shooting at Royal Range left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured.

Metro Police said an officer had gotten permission from his supervisor to purchase a personal weapon from the gun range, 7741 Highway 70 South, Wednesday morning.

While he was in the store, someone fired a gun unintentionally into the ground. Police said the person who shot the weapon didn’t know it was loaded.

Bullet fragments hit the officer in the arm and a woman in the lip. Both are being treated and expected to be OK.

Police say charges are not expected to be filed.

