Oregon HS officiating shortage changing schedules, could continue to Winter and Spring season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thursday night and Saturday matinée games for high school football are now common in the High Desert.

The reason? A lack of officials, according to OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber.

“Unfortunately that’s kind of the world that we’re in at this point based on the numbers that we have,” Weber said.

Weber said the referee numbers had been declining for ten years, but the pandemic was a drop off point.

In 2010, there were 826 football officials, 494 soccer, and 451 volleyball.

In 2020, there were 438 for football, 350 for soccer and 264 for volleyball.

Numbers are improving this year, with 689, 428 and 384 respectively.

“But that also can be deceiving because it may be, in one area of the state we’re doing fine and those teams aren’t having to move their games, but in other areas of the state we could be way down,” Weber said of increasing state numbers.

NewsChannel 21 spoke to Kurt Renstrom over the phone, who does the scheduling for the Central Oregon officials association.

He said for football they have 52 referees, and need closer to eighty five.

In an attempt to maximize officials without canceling games, some football games are moved, soccer times change, and schools are hosting volleyball triple headers weekly.

While it’s working for now, Renstrom says his officials are working five to six nights a week, and this model is not sustainable.

Weber agrees.

“Our officials aren’t getting any younger and continuing to have those officials work those many contests, those create issues,” Weber said.

We asked if this could be the norm for the winter and spring seasons.

“Well unfortunately I think it could be,” Weber said.

If you're interested in becoming an official, follow this link to register or for more information.