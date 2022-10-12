Central Oregon HS sports still facing referee shortage, prompting schedule and time changes

Will it continue through into winter, spring? Noah Chast reports at 5

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Sports Activities Association says it's still short several needed game officials, and sports across the state have been altering their schedules to deal with the situation as best as possible.

In Central Oregon, nearly every week, one football game is being played on a Thursday night, and one during the day Saturday.

In volleyball, nearly once a week, a Central Oregon school hosts a triple-header, where three teams play each other (two matches per team).

These changes are all to accommodate having fewer officials, and makes things easier for the ones they do have.

“Usually, what that means is we have officials working four and five nights a week," OSSA Executive Director Peter Weber said Wednesday. "Our officials aren’t getting any younger, and continuing to have those officials work those many contests, those create issues.”

If you're interested in becoming an official, follow this link to register or for more information.