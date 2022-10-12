Trump can’t get out of deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, judge rules

By Kara Scannell

A federal judge on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to pause his deposition in a defamation lawsuit scheduled for next week.

Trump is scheduled to be deposed on October 19 in the defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who accused Trump of raping her in a department store in the mid 1990s. Trump has denied the allegations.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said a federal appeals court could decide the outcome of the lawsuit either way, and that was not a reason to pause the depositions and document collection.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

