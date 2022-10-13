Central Florida hurricane victims rebuilding after receiving generous donation

By Marlei Martinez

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Everything Bill and Barbara Mudge owned sat out on their curb last week after Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters ruined their New Smyrna Beach home of nearly 30 years.

But as they say, when one door closes, another opens. And behind that door was a stranger looking to help.

Mary Ashy heard about the Mudges’ situation and decided to give them her furniture – living room, bedroom and patio sets – after connecting through a mutual friend.

“She said, ‘it’s really sad. Everything Barbara owns is out on the curb and she has nothing left,’” Ashy said. “It’s our neighbors’ right. Our community and they’re suffering. And it’s the least that we can do is lend a hand where we can.”

The Mudges just paid off their home two months ago and got rid of their flood insurance.

“Honestly, it was a God thing,” said Ashy. “We’re in the process of moving. We have a lot of extra furniture. And I’ve been praying. And I was like, ‘God, I would love to bless someone with this.’”

Barbara Mudge said Ashy and her family helped answer their prayers. They met face-to-face virtually for the first time on Tuesday.

Barbara Mudge also said Ashy’s furniture isn’t the only gift they’ve received since WESH met them after the storm.

“I got a card in the mail that says, ‘I saw you on Channel 2 News and my heart was touched.’ And they sent us $100 check. Unbelievable,’” she said. “I have no idea who these people are.”

A devastating hurricane created a new bond between strangers.

“I hope they feel God’s presence through all of this, and I hope they feel the love and support of the community pouring into them,” said Ashy.

Barbara Mudge said she feels blessed.

“I just want to let people know out there that if you need something: Ask. That’s what I did. I asked and it came,” she said.

