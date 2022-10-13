Chelsea women’s coach Hayes taking time off after operation

LONDON (AP) — Emma Hayes says she is taking time away from coaching Chelsea’s women’s team “for the foreseeable future” as she recovers after undergoing an emergency hysterectomy. She says in a statement she had the operation this month as she battles endometriosis. Hayes says “I’m now in recovery and will need time and patience to return to full health.” Hayes has coached Chelsea since 2012 and led the team to five Women’s Super League titles. That includes each of the last three seasons. Chelsea is in fourth place early in this season after winning two of its three games and losing the other.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.