Martindale was ready to move after 2021 season with Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale had few regrets after being fired by longtime friend John Harbaugh after a decade with the Ravens in Baltimore, the last four as their defensive coordinator. There was no doubt Martindale said he would miss the area, the people he lived near and those he worked with, especially the players he coached. There was a bond. It’s the same one he has started to form as the New York Giants defensive coordinator over the past nine months. However, Martindale said of his firing it was time to leave. The Giants will play the Ravens on Sunday.

