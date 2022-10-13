New Hampshire nurse running NYC Marathon to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes

By Jamie Staton

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A runner from Meredith is hoping to make a difference when she takes part next month in the New York City Marathon.

Lauren McCue is an emergency department nurse who was diagnosed last year with Type 1 diabetes. She’s a member of the Beyond Type Run charity team, a group of 50 runners hoping to inspire other people with diabetes to set big goals.

She said running a marathon with diabetes can be a challenge.

“I have a hard time maintaining those sugar levels at an appropriate rate,” she said. “It can be too high, too low, and those can both cause issues of their own. So, just keeping a really close eye on it with my Dexcom (glucose monitoring device). I’m really pumped they are one of our sponsors. So, that continuously reads my glucose every five minutes. It will actually read my glucose to me over my earbuds.”

McCue’s father was a New York City firefighter, so she said running the marathon there has special significance for her.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.