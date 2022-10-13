Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced 3 billion euros in subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems and more subsidies for electricity and heating for low income how households. Sánchez said the measures to be approved at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday will benefit 40% of households in Spain. The left-of-center coalition government plans to increase taxes for high income earners in its budget for 2023. It also seeks to set a temporary wealth tax to bring in 3.1 billion euros to help finance initiatives for people with lower incomes.

