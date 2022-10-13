Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop

By Charles Perez

Click here for updates on this story

ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items.

The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff’s office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“It’s easy cash; you steal it from one place, sell it at a discount,” said BCSO Capt. Angie Tullis.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, sheriff’s detectives confiscated items ranging from household goods to lawn equipment and power tools.

“At this point, (the take) is in excess of a thousand items,” Tullis told News 13. “It seemed like those were being taken from the store — stolen from there — and given to someone else. The natural, logical assumption is that that’s probably going to be someone that is reselling that.”

The sheriff’s office has also estimated the value of the stolen goods to be somewhere in the range of $120,000 to $150,000.

To date, there have not been any arrests, though detectives expect to wrap up their investigation in the next week, after which more details will be available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.